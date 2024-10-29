US to to be held responsible for Israel's attack on Iran — envoy to UN

DUBAI, October 29. /TASS/. The United States is involved in Israel's attack on Iran and will bear responsibility for it, the Islamic republic's permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said.

"The United States’ involvement in Israeli aggression, through its provision of technical expertise and advanced military systems to Israel, has further instigated and emboldened Israel to conduct its aggressive attacks against Iran. Therefore, the US government is 'complicit' in Israeli aggression and will bear its consequences," IRNA quoted the diplomat as saying.

Iravani emphasized that "the United States has already been complicit in the ongoing war crimes and genocidal campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure both in Gaza and Lebanon. The vast majority of bombs Israel drops on Gaza and Lebanon are US-made."

"Despite Israel’s flagrant violations, today, we again witness the glaring double standards exhibited by certain members of the Security Council including the United States. These states have failed to condemn Israel’s illegal actions that stand in direct violation of the UN Charter and international law. Instead, they justify Israel’s violations and atrocities, calling them 'self-defense,'" Iravani added.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it had struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." The country’s air defense forces said in a statement that damage was limited and air defense systems successfully repelled the main attack.

Iran’s General Staff said that the attack was launched from Iraqi airspace over territory controlled by US forces. The Israeli strikes killed at least four Iranian soldiers and one civilian.

On October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack.