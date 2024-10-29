Decisions to seize Russian property made on claims of six Ukrainian companies

HELSINKI, October 29. /TASS/. Decisions to seize the Russian property in Finland were made on the claim of six Ukrainian companies, the Helsinki Court told TASS, providing copies of judgements.

It follows from them that the Helsinki Court received petitions against the Russian Federation on August 7 on behalf of Ukrgazdobycha, Ukrtransgaz, Ukrtransnafta, Chernomorneftegaz, Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gas of Ukraine.

"The District Court rules to confiscate movable and/or immovable property of the Russian Federation to the measure indicated by applicants - 4,222,875,858.81 US Dollars, 23,889,036.26 US Dollars, and 882,435.90 euro," the court said in the ruling. The court determined on October 29 that the decision on confidentiality would be made after the defendant (the Russian Federation) informs about its intentions.

Russia will judicially challenge the potential confiscation of its assets in Finland after Ukraine filed a relevant lawsuit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on October 29. Finnish mass media reported the seizure of several real properties in Helsinki and on the Aland Islands, including the plot of land where the Russian center for science and culture sits. The Finnish authorities provided no official notification about the seizure of the Russian property, the Russian Embassy in Finland told TASS on October 28.