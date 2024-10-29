Authorities flee Kupyansk in Kharkov Region as Russian forces close in

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are fleeing the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region as Russian forces are on its doorstep, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"Our army continues pushing the enemy out of our soil. In the Kupyansk area, our troops have managed to take several advantageous positions and now have better control over several important sections of the Kupyansk frontline. We are approaching Kupyansk. The enemy sees this, so local occupying authorities are not going to stay in the city," he said.

According to Ganchev, his administration is keeping a close eye on the developments and is in touch with soldiers fighting in the Kupyansk area. "Naturally, we are waiting to be liberated. Fierce fighting is underway there. Our troops are doing their utmost to make it happen as soon as possible," he added.