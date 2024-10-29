Zelensky admits risk of US cutting off aid if Trump wins presidential election

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. There is a risk that the United States will stop its assistance to Kiev if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the upcoming presidential election, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

At the same time, Zelensky said he had not heard Trump express his intention to stop supporting Ukraine. "Trump talks a lot, but I haven't heard him say that he will soon stop this support," he said at a press conference in Iceland in response to a question from reporters.

"But I agree with you that there are risks. That's why Ukraine has its own plan on how to strengthen itself. It will be extremely difficult," he pointed out.

At the same time, Zelensky reported on October 24 that he had so far only instructed the Security Council to develop a "plan to strengthen Ukraine," which concerns, among other things, the front, the military-industrial complex, the economy and finance.

Zelensky emphasized that the end of US support for Ukraine would be a victory for Russia and a great loss for the West. "Of course, we don't know what will happen. We understand all the risks of what might happen. The biggest risk will be if the US policy changes <...>. I'm not sure that President Trump, if he becomes president, really wants to lose. To lose - in the sense of ending support for Ukraine," he said.