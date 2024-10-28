Multimillionaire who financed Zelensky in 2019 election dies in Odessa

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The largest Ukrainian investor of Arab origin, founder of the KADORR Group Corporation Adnan Kivan, 61, has died, the press service of KADORR Group has said.

According to the UNIAN news agency, Ukrainian multimillionaire Kivan was born into a Syrian family, was educated in Odessa, and became a major real estate developer in that city, founder of Odessa 7 channel and the periodical Kyiv Post.

According to the media resource Strana, Kivan financially participated in the presidential and parliamentary elections of 2019, sponsored the headquarters of Vladimir Zelensky, as well as dozens of candidates from the party Servant of the People for seats in the Verkhovna Rada.

In 2021, Forbes estimated Adnan's fortune at $240 million (the 42nd richest person in Ukraine and the wealthiest resident of Odessa). According to open sources, the businessman himself estimated his fortune at $1bn.