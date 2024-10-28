Putin to speak at plenary session of Valdai club — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club scheduled for November 7.

"He will," Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked by TASS whether Putin will participate in the Valdai plenary session.

Earlier, the Valdai Forum’s website published the program, in which the plenary session is scheduled for November 7. The meeting will be held in Sochi.

Putin traditionally takes part in the annual meetings of the international discussion club, where he makes a speech and answers questions. This year the theme of the plenary session is Security for Each and Everyone. Together Into a New World.

The plenary session will be the culminating point of the forum, which will be held from November 4. The program includes almost two dozen events devoted to the most pressing international issues. A special session entitled US Elections: What Can the World Expect from America? Discussion of the Preliminary Results of the US Presidential Election is scheduled for November 6.