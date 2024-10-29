Duma speaker suggests moving UN headquarters to Havana

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's State Duma (the lower house of parliament), has proposed relocating the United Nations (UN) headquarters from New York to Havana, criticizing the organization's failure to take action against the US embargo on Cuba.

"It would be appropriate for the UN leadership to address this issue decisively. We should move the headquarters from New York to Havana so that all UN officials can see how the people live there," he stated during a plenary session.

Volodin emphasized that the UN has not implemented effective measures to lift the embargo, which he claimed has caused over $164 billion in damage to Cuba. "The number of supporters for lifting the embargo is increasing each year. Only two countries opposed it last year — Israel and the United States. One country abstained — Ukraine," he noted. The speaker called for the establishment of a just world order, urging that all countries deserve respect.

The Russian State Duma has adopted a resolution appealing to the UN General Assembly, the parliaments of member states, and international parliamentary organizations to end the US economic, trade, and financial blockade of Cuba.