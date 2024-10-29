Defense Minister Belousov congratulates Russian troops with liberation of Selidovo

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated Russian troops with the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) settlement of Selidovo.

"The Russian Minister of Defense congratulated the servicemen of the units, who displayed bravery and heroism during the liberation of the DPR settlement of Selidovo. Andrey Belousov sent his congratulations to the command and personnel of the 30th Guards Infantry Brigade. By making an example of resilience and tenacity, the servicemen steadily move forward, they bravely perform their duties on the Krasnoarmeysk direction, pushing the enemy from our land," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The minister also congratulated the command and personnel fo the 15th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Alexandria Brigade He pointed out that over 8,700 Brigade servicemen were honored with stated award, with 5 awarded with the title of a Hero of Russia.

He also congratulated the 433rd Infantry Regiment, who took part in the liberation of DPR settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Novogrodovka and Zhelannoye. Over 1,000 servicemen were presented with state awards, the minister noted.

He thanked the servicemen for their commitment to military duty and the oath and expressed his certainty that they will continue to honorably fulfill their duties and reliably protect interest and ensure security of Russia.