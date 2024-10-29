{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Georgian people prevented their country from becoming second Ukraine, Hungarian PM says

Earlier, at a press conference in Tbilisi, following talks with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, Viktor Orban congratulated Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party on winning the October 26 parliamentary elections

BUDAPEST, October 29. /TASS/. Georgian people have made the right choice by preventing their country from becoming another Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during his visit to Tbilisi.

"The people of Georgia made the decision: they voted for peace. They did not allow their country to become the second Ukraine. We will support Georgia's European integration efforts and the development of Hungarian-Georgian relations," he wrote on his page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Earlier, at a press conference in Tbilisi, following talks with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, Orban congratulated Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party on winning the October 26 parliamentary elections. The Hungarian politician stressed that the free and democratic nature of the vote was beyond any doubt. He also thanked the country’s government for its peaceful stance on the Ukraine conflict.

Tags
GeorgiaHungary
Middle East conflict
Hezbollah makes Naim Qasem its new secretary-general
Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets since it launched Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23
Read more
Russia doing everything to prevent major war in Middle East — senior diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov noted that Moscow remains in contact with all parties involved, urging them to avoid actions that could lead to the situation "spiraling out of control"
Read more
Serbian deputy PM tells EU to consider gas prices when calling for sanctions on Russia
"Serbia will have enough Russian gas, and there is no question about that," Aleksandar Vulin noted
Read more
Russia welcomes Kuwait's growing interest in developing bilateral relations — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the parties paid particular attention to facilities and resources of the relations, which is handled by the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation
Read more
Another Georgian party rejects parliamentary seats
According to Georgy Vashadze, his party will ask the country’s Central Electoral Commission to annul their party list so that the party’s seats in parliament can not be taken by anyone else
Read more
UN reveals number of Lebanese refugees since escalation of Israeli hostilities
According to the report, more than 22,000 Lebanese people have arrived in Iraq since September 23
Read more
Georgian people prevented their country from becoming second Ukraine, Hungarian PM says
Earlier, at a press conference in Tbilisi, following talks with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, Viktor Orban congratulated Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party on winning the October 26 parliamentary elections
Read more
Iran bans Motorola phones following deadly explosions in Lebanon — media
Many online retailers have already removed the devices from their product listings or changed their status to "out of stock," the website notes
Read more
China to launch Shenzhou-19 spacecraft carrying three taikonauts into orbit on October 30
The three taikonauts will return to Earth after rotation on November 4, China Manned Space Agency Deputy Director Lin Xiqiang said
Read more
BRICS Summit shows drive to isolate Russia failed, US expert says
Richard Black also described the summit as "unusually important," as he noted that the meeting brought together Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time in five years
Read more
Ukrainian army leaves most positions in Gornyak near Krasnoarmeysk — security forces
The enemy has left most positions in Gornyak
Read more
Kremlin mum on Guterres' initiative on navigation in Black Sea
Dmitry Peskov confirmed media reports that the meeting between Vladimir Putin and the UN secretary-general was held behind closed doors without the usual press protocol, at Antonio Guterres' request
Read more
Russian T-80 tank crew secures key height near Seversk in DPR
According to the report, the Ukrainian stronghold was situated at a high elevation, approximately 50 meters above the surrounding area, from which enemy forces could observe several kilometers away
Read more
Zelensky admits risk of US cutting off aid if Trump wins presidential election
At the same time, Zelensky said he had not heard Trump express his intention to stop supporting Ukraine
Read more
Russian army has to liberate one third of Dzerzhinsk in DPR
This part has fully been blocked by our army, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin said citing President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Georgian opposition demands repeat elections — lawmaker
"Our demand is to hold new elections, but so that they are held by an international election administration," Georgy Vashadze said
Read more
US media avoid supporting election candidates due to alleged Russian ties — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that "the media landscape in the US is divided and has led itself into a dead end"
Read more
Ukrainian conflict can end in 15 days without Western support for Kiev — Borrell
In that case, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have achieved his goals, the EU top diplomat said
Read more
Northern Fleet’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate enters Bizerte port in Tunisia - press service
According to the press service, the main purpose of the call is "participation of Russian sailors in the commemorative events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the stay of the Russian squadron in Tunisia"
Read more
Iran downs Israeli fighters, drones while repelling its attack — legislator
"Almost all drones and fighter jets launched by the regime were destroyed before they took any action," Zohrevand, who sits on the commission on national security and foreign policy at the Iranian parliament, told Iran’s state broadcaste
Read more
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Ukraine on October 30
"It was requested by Ukraine, with support from the United States, France, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Slovenia and Malta," the mission said
Read more
France needs alliance with Russia for lasting peace, prosperity in Europe — activist
According to Pierre de Gaulle, "the irresponsibility and arrogance of Western and French leaders, who deny logic, belittle the sovereignty of their own countries and despise the deep aspirations of their peoples, prove this obvious fact"
Read more
United Kingdom introduces sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals
Restrictions anticipate the ban on entering the United Kingdom and the asset freeze if they are found
Read more
Iran refutes data on Israeli attack
According to Tasnim, the number of targets hit is significantly below 20
Read more
Sweden to allocate 63 million euros to support Ukraine's military-industrial complex
By increasing production in Ukraine, the overall European defense industrial base is strengthened," the governmental press release
Read more
Media claims Russia ‘withholds’ Arctic data absurd — MFA
Maria Zakharova described NATO's interest in Russian climate data in the Arctic as "strange and unnatural"
Read more
Saboteurs neutralized in Russia’s Bryansk Region include Americans, Poles, Canadians — MFA
"These data are preliminary and will be updated," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Liberation of Tsukurino in DPR to help tighten pincers around Kurakhovo — sources
Control of this community allows Russian troops to straighten the front line in this area
Read more
Putin hopes West heard his warnings on attacks deep into Russia
The Ukrainian army cannot use high-precision weapons independently, Putin noted
Read more
Israeli planes launch 30 raids on eastern Lebanon, killing 67 people — governor
According to Bachir Khodr, about 100 were injured
Read more
Russian regulator interested in wine supplies to Brazilian market
Brazil is the reliable partner of Russia in mutual supplies of grain products, Rosselkhoznadzor stated
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about consequences of drone attacks on Russia’s Voronezh Region
According to Governor Alexander Gusev, two people suffered injuries
Read more
FSB posts video of saboteurs eliminated at border of Russia’s Bryansk Region
The four saboteurs eliminated by Russian troops were presumably citizens of third countries, as evidenced by their personal items
Read more
Results of election in Georgia put it further away from EU, NATO — Polish Foreign Ministry
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland expresses deep concern over the process of parliamentary elections in Georgia," the statement says
Read more
Western mercenaries already in Ukraine, Lavrov responds to North Korea buzz
When speaking about relations between Moscow and Pyongyang, the foreign minister emphasized that Russia had repeatedly stressed that their partnership treaty was openly available, and "the full text has been published"
Read more
US national working for Russia rescued from village near Ugledar — DPR HQ
According to the spokesman for the defense headquarters of the DPR, over the two years of the special military operation, he has operated in Ukraine’s territory to share reconnaissance data with Russian forces
Read more
Direct flights between Russia, Pakistan on the agenda — speaker
Valentina Matviyenko is on the official visit in Pakistan, heading the delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament
Read more
Russian expert sees NATO exercises in Finnish Lapland as preparation for war
About 3,600 servicemen from Finland, the US, Sweden, Estonia, Britain and France will take part in the drills
Read more
Zelensky asks partners to ‘work’ with Germany to invite Ukraine to NATO
"We are not talking about Ukraine's membership in NATO now during the war. We are talking only about an invitation to join NATO," he said
Read more
Russian troops advance over one kilometer in Orekhovo area
According to the report, the Russian Armed Forces have begun their attack on the flanks, with the support of tactical aircraft and heavy weapons
Read more
Kremlin says no intention to meddle in Georgia’s affairs in comment on election
"A huge number of forces from European countries, various European institutions attempted to influence the outcome of the voting," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Georgia to recount ballots from random polling stations nationwide
The former Soviet republic held its parliamentary election, the first to utilize electronic ballot boxes, on October 26
Read more
Georgian president calls for protesting against election results in Tbilisi on Monday
Salome Zourabichvili added that this would be a peaceful protest
Read more
Multimillionaire who financed Zelensky in 2019 election dies in Odessa
In 2021, Forbes estimated Adnan Kivan's fortune at $240 million
Read more
Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia
The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now
Read more
US sees Israeli strike on Iran as proportionate to October 1 attack — diplomat
"If Iran does respond in any way, we will continue to defend Israel," Matthew Miller said
Read more
Putin praises efforts of 155th marine brigade in liberating Kursk Region
The Russian president said that then the 810th marine brigade, as well as units of the airborne forces were involved to reinforce the result
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kupyansk — military expert
"Our artillery carried out a pre-emptive strike that prevented the enemy's plan from being implemented," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
US coalition's plane flies too close to Russian fighter jet over Mediterranean Sea
Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, also said that two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 (two times each), a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets and an MC-12W surveillance aircraft violated Syria’s airspace eleven times during the day
Read more
Hungary’s Orban says he understands Putin’s arguments, rejects his actions on Ukraine
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the West must find a way of peaceful coexistence with Russia
Read more
Sanctions on Russia undermine trust in West, contribute to strengthening BRICS — US expert
According to Richard Black, while the efforts to isolate Russia did affect the country, "it has since regained much of its diplomatic clout by strengthening ties to Asia, Latin America, and Africa"
Read more
Protest rally against parliamentary election results ends in Tbilisi
People are leaving the area, although some continue to congregate around the parliamentary building
Read more
Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army
According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons
Read more
UNRWA staff involved in terrorist activities must be held accountable — Israeli PM
"UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable," Benjamin Netanyahu said
Read more
Erdogan sees relations with BRICS to be in Turkey’s interest
The Turkish president also said Turkey participates in various international platforms as a NATO ally and as a country negotiating for full EU membership
Read more
Press review: Russia preps for NATO aid in Ukraine and Georgia's vote may not shift policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 28th
Read more
Sibur confirms lifting arrest on its assets in Europe
Sibur is the largest vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company in Russia, uniting several production facilities in various Russian regions
Read more
US, EU cannot accept that more countries pick path of sovereignty — Russian lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky believes that the Georgians voted not for a pro-Russian course, but for the interests of their own country and independence
Read more
North Korea sending troops to Russia would be in line with international law — diplomat
Kim Jong Gyu pointed out that he has seen "versions of the deployment of the North Korean armed forces to Russia that have been circulated in the world media recently"
Read more
Finland seizes land plot of Russian science, culture center on Naftogaz claim — newspaper
According to the report, this is the second seizure related to the Science and Culture Center
Read more
Russian forces liberate Tsukurino community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made air defense radar in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
FSB nabs over 120 illegal gunsmiths across Russia, seizes 333 firearms
The Russian Federal Security Service has busted the activity of 59 underground arms workshops
Read more
Former Ukrainian PM sees attack on Kursk Region as US test of chances of invading Russia
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that Washington was not worried about Ukrainian casualties when it sought to get a feel of how well Russia can defend its borders
Read more
Russian FPV drone destroys Ukrainian armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area
The destruction of the Ukrainian army’s armored personnel carrier was registered by data-recording equipment
Read more
South African military delegation arrives in Moscow to discuss cooperation
During the meeting, the sides reached agreements on further enhancing military cooperation in various fields
Read more
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Read more
Trump may reimagine Minsk accords on Ukraine if re-elected US president — media
If Trump returns to the White House, "he would act with vertiginous speed to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East," the newspaper notes
Read more
Time to book capacity for 2025 gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine is up — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that "the contract ends at the end of this year, in December"
Read more
Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history
Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"
Read more
Putin refers to facts of Zelensky rejecting talks in conversation with Xi Jinping — Lavrov
Meanwhile Russian President stressed that Moscow appreciates the efforts by China, Brazil and other Russian partners on search for ways of peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Five Russian properties seized in Finland
Among the seized properties are a residential house in the center of Helsinki and an office building in the Lauttasaari district, as well as three pieces of property on the Aland Islands
Read more
Head of Chechnya reports UAV attack on Russian special forces university
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that investigators have already commenced their work to identify the culprits
Read more
North Korea’s top diplomat leaves for official visit to Russia
The visit is part of a strategic dialogue agreement reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Read more
Ukrainian general criticizes incursion into Kursk Region
Dmitry Marchenko also recognized that the Russian Armed Forces were gradually ousting the Ukrainian forces from the region
Read more
One day Georgia will join EU, Hungarian PM believes
Viktor Orban also highlighted the importance of Georgian-Hungarian cooperation in various sectors, including joint projects in the energy field
Read more
Kremlin not sure whether Putin will participate in COP29
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) will take place in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 11 - 24, 2024
Read more
Knesset adopts law banning UNRWA in Israel — radio
The bill followed reports about some of the agency’s employees possibly being linked with Hamas and their alleged connection to the Hamas attack on Israel last year
Read more
EU foreign policy chief recognizes Ukraine conflict sidetracked
"What is happening in the Middle East indicates that we have lost our sense of humanity," Josep Borrell said
Read more
Ukraine-trained snipers arrive in Georgia to stage provocations — regional source
"Ukraine-trained snipers are arriving in the republic to organize provocations during mass protests," the person said
Read more
All protesters leave square in front of parliament building in Tbilisi
Traffic along the nearby avenue has been resumed
Read more
Polish president doubts top diplomat's decision to shut down Russian consulate general
According to the head of state, such a measure could have been an element of Radoslaw Sikorski's election campaign rather than a real necessity
Read more
Hungarian NPP to use French nuclear fuel along with Russian one from 2027
Speaking at a press conference in Budapest, Minister of State for Energy and Climate Policy, Attila Steiner, called the conclusion of this agreement "an important step in terms of security of fuel supply for the Paks NPP"
Read more
Representatives of West, East meet in Russia to discuss family values
"The discussion platform was attended by scientists, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and other faiths, Russian and foreign experts, including from European and Asian countries," the Novgorod Region government said in a statement
Read more
UNRWA ban violates Israel's international obligations — chief
"These bills will only deepen the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza, where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell," Philippe Lazzarini said
Read more
US public debt poses one of most serious risks to world economy — Russian Finance Ministry
On July 29, the US Department of the Treasury announced that the country's national debt exceeded $35 trillion for the first time in history
Read more
BRICS Summit has more clout than G7, G20 meetings — Australian op-ed
According to Jerry Grey, BRICS is not "about an Anti-West, or anti-Dollar organization, it’s not about poking the US in the eye," but about adhering to the UN Charter and removing any barriers on the path toward global prosperity
Read more
Press review: BRICS unveils partner status and Russia ratifies key pact with North Korea
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 25th
Read more
Europe, France need Russia, which can do without Europe — de Gaulle's grandson
According to him, "cooperation with Russia is necessary for Europe and the world to ensure the stability and well-being of peoples"
Read more
Countries choose BRICS to strengthen sovereignty, move away from dollar — senior diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov stressed that BRICS was not a Western association, but at the same time it was not anti-Western
Read more
Ukrainian general criticizes Zelensky's dependence on Western aid
Dmitry Marchenko said that Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle fail to recognize that the West pursues its own interests, particularly regarding the Ukrainian president’s "victory plan"
Read more
Several months left before liberation of Donbass region, says DPR adviser
After Russian troops liberated the settlement of Ugledar, the Ukrainian army’s defense south of Krasnoarmeisk is collapsing, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Russian Embassy to clear up situation with property seizure in Finland
The Embassy has not received formal notices from Finnish authorities in this regard
Read more
Putin to speak at plenary session of Valdai club — Kremlin spokesman
The meeting will be held in Sochi
Read more
World needs new order within BRICS framework — de Gaulle's grandson
According to Pierre de Gaulle, France should not miss the opportunity and find its place in the community
Read more
Four saboteurs eliminated while trying to infiltrate Bryansk Region — FSB
According to the FSB, the killed militants were presumably mercenaries
Read more
Zelensky doesn’t rule out talks with Russia in India, but under Ukraine’s scenario
Since the beginning of Narendra Modi’s third office term, India has been maintaining contacts with both Russia and Ukraine on issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
US to to be held responsible for Israel's attack on Iran — envoy to UN
Amir Saeed Iravani emphasized that "the United States has already been complicit in the ongoing war crimes and genocidal campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure both in Gaza and Lebanon
Read more
Iran repairs damage caused by Israeli strikes, says defense chief
According to the defense chief, Israel's recent aggressive actions caused insignificant damage
Read more
Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Units of the Russian Battlegroup North repelled seven enemy counterattacks towards the settlement of Kremyanoye, Nizhny Klin and Novoivanovka, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Hezbollah destroys Israeli Merkava tank on border — TV
The clash took place in the El Hamames area as Israeli troops attempted to cross the border near the Lebanese town of Khiam, Al Mayadeen reported
Read more
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Read more