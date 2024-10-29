Georgian people prevented their country from becoming second Ukraine, Hungarian PM says

BUDAPEST, October 29. /TASS/. Georgian people have made the right choice by preventing their country from becoming another Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during his visit to Tbilisi.

"The people of Georgia made the decision: they voted for peace. They did not allow their country to become the second Ukraine. We will support Georgia's European integration efforts and the development of Hungarian-Georgian relations," he wrote on his page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Earlier, at a press conference in Tbilisi, following talks with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, Orban congratulated Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party on winning the October 26 parliamentary elections. The Hungarian politician stressed that the free and democratic nature of the vote was beyond any doubt. He also thanked the country’s government for its peaceful stance on the Ukraine conflict.