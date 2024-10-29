Putin participates in Russia’s strategic deterrence force training

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin participated in the training of the country’s strategic deterrence forces on Tuesday.

Putin observed the drills from the Kremlin’s situational center via video conferencing.

Russia’s strategic deterrence forces are a component of the Russian Armed Forces designated to deter aggression against Russia and its allies and to inflict a defeat on the aggressor in a war, using various types of armament, including nuclear weapons. The strategic deterrence forces consist of the strategic offensive and defensive forces.

The strategic nuclear forces (the nuclear triad) are a key component of the strategic offensive forces and are composed of the Strategic Missile Force, the naval component (the naval strategic nuclear forces) and the airborne component represented by the Aerospace Forces (the airborne strategic nuclear forces).

Russia began developing its nuclear triad in the 1950s. Its basic armament presently comprises stationary and mobile ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile systems, strategic nuclear-powered submarines and also strategic bombers carrying strategic air-to-surface cruise missiles and air bombs.