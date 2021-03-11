Bribery case of FSB colonel Cherkalin goes to military court

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The case of Kirill Cherkalin, a former senior officer of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) accused of receiving a bribe of $850,000, has been submitted to the Moscow District Military Court, a court spokesperson told TASS.

"The case of colonel Cherkalin has been submitted to the court to be heard on merits. It will be heard by Judge Vadim Korchagin. The date of the first session has not yet been set," the court said.

Cherkalin, who headed Department K of FSB’s economic security service, is now facing two criminal cases. According to investigators, he received a bribe of $850,000 from the head of a company for "general protection" in 2013-2015. The other case that mentions Cherkalin also lists his two former subordinates.

Earlier, Moscow’s Golovinsky Court granted a request by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to seize Cherkalin’s property worth more than 6 billion rubles ($81 million). According to prosecutors, combined official incomes of Cherkalin and his close relatives did not exceed 55 million rubles ($747,000) between 2005 and 2019.