Lavrov updates CIS counterparts on Russia-US dialogue regarding Ukraine

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov has informed his counterparts from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on how Russia-US discussions are proceeding, including efforts to resolve the Ukraine issue.

"I have spoken with our colleagues, briefing them on some details of our communication with the Americans at various levels, including with regard to Washington supporting efforts to settle the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov told a press conference following a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

He also emphasized that US President Donald Trump "every time highlights his interest in the issue."

On Russia-US talks

The second round of consultations between the delegations of Russia and the United States took place at the Russian consulate general in Istanbul on April 10. Russia’s delegation was led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter headed the US delegation.

The first round of consultations, held at the US consul general’s residence in Istanbul on February 27, lasted over six hours. The Russian Foreign Ministry said afterwards that "the discussions took place in a meaningful and businesslike atmosphere." The ministry added that the parties "agreed to maintain dialogue via this channel."