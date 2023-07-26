{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

History of relations of Soviet Union, Russia with African countries

St. Petersburg is set to host the second Russia-Africa summit on July 27-28, 2023 and an economic forum that will run alongside the summit. The events were first held on October 22-24, 2019 in Sochi. Here are some details on how the Soviet Union, and later Russia, developed relations with African countries.

History

The first political communication between Russia and African countries dates back to the late 18th century when the Russian Empire sought support from the rulers of Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia in its confrontation with the Ottoman Empire. In 1869, diplomatic relations were established with Tunisia, in 1897 with Morocco, in 1898 with Ethiopia and with the Boer republic of Transvaal.

Following the October Revolution of 1917, Russian-African relations were at a standstill until 1943, when the Soviet Union established official relations with Egypt and Ethiopia. Communication with African countries intensified after the end of World War II when the colonial territories of the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, and Belgium started their struggle for self-determination and independence.

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union supported its allies on the continent, including Egypt during the Suez Crisis in 1956-1957. In addition, the Soviet Union provided military-technical, financial and diplomatic assistance to national liberation organizations and movements fighting against colonialism and racial discrimination regimes in Southern Rhodesia (renamed as Zimbabwe in 1980) and South Africa.

The USSR had the most advanced relations with some countries in North Africa, primarily Egypt, Libya (after that country’s 1969 revolution), Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia. In sub-Saharan Africa, the Soviet Union prioritized countries that chose the socialist model of development, such as Tanzania, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, the Republic of Congo, Mali, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Angola, Mozambique, Benin and others, as well as countries that adopted neutrality in their foreign policy, such as Nigeria and Zambia.

An important aspect of Soviet-African cooperation was economic and technical assistance, loans and staff training programs arranged for African countries. The Soviet Union signed agreements on economic and technical cooperation with 37 African countries. Major Soviet projects in Africa included the Aswan High Dam and the Helwan Iron and Steel Factory in Egypt; the Capanda Hydroelectric Power Plant in Angola; a bauxite mining operation in Guinea’s Kindia Region; the El Hadjar Steel Plant in Algeria; a mining and beneficiation plant in the Mfouati District of the Republic of Congo; the Diamou cement plant and the Kalana gold mine in Mali; the Assab oil refinery in Ethiopia; and the Ajaokuta Steel Mill in Nigeria.

In the field of military-technical cooperation, the Soviet Union provided socialist African countries with loans for the purchase of weapons, and sent military specialists to some countries. For example, in 1967 and 1973, the Soviet Union sent military specialists and supplied weapons to Egypt during that country’s clash with Israel, and from 1975 to 1991, Soviet military personnel aided the armed forces of Angola and Mozambique in their struggle against anti-communist groups supported by the racist regimes of Southern Rhodesia and South Africa. According to various estimates, the Soviet Union accounted for up to 40% of arms supplies to Africa. Soviet tanks made up 70% of all tanks in the armed forces of African countries, while Soviet aircraft and helicopters made up 40% and 35% of the total, respectively.

Post-Soviet political cooperation

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the reorientation of socialist African countries toward cooperation with Europe and the United States, Russian-African relations remained in the doldrums for a long time. But that was the period when Russia’s relations with South Africa were normalized. In June 1992, the president of South Africa, Frederik de Klerk, paid a visit to Russia. The visit took place as South Africa was gradually backing away from the policy of apartheid and emerging from international isolation.

It wasn’t until the late 1990s that bilateral communication with other countries began to gain momentum, with the visit of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to Moscow in 1997 serving as an impetus. He was followed the next year by heads of state from Namibia, Angola and South Africa. In 2001, leaders from Nigeria, Algeria, Ethiopia, Guinea, and Gabon also visited Russia.

Diplomatic communication between Russia and African countries began to pick up speed steadily after Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Egypt in 2005, Algeria and Morocco in 2006 and Libya in 2008. Regular mutual visits by government officials, parliamentary delegations, representatives of state corporations and private companies became commonplace. In 2006, Vladimir Putin made an official visit to South Africa for talks with the country's president, Thabo Mbeki. That was the first time a Russian head of state traveled to sub-Saharan Africa. Putin subsequently visited Egypt in 2015 and 2017. Political cooperation reached the next level after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's trip to five African countries in March 2018 and Putin's next visit to South Africa in July of the same year.

The Russia-Africa summit and economic forum took place in Sochi on October 23-24, 2019, bringing together representatives of all 54 African countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia in July 2022, then Angola, South Africa, Eswatini and Eritrea in January 2023, and later Mali, Mauritania and Sudan in February 2023, and Kenya, Burundi and Mozambique in May.

In March 2023, Moscow hosted the international parliamentary conference Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World under the auspices of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. In June 2023, a delegation of seven African countries - including the presidents of Zambia, the Comoros, Senegal and South Africa, the prime minister of Egypt and representatives of the Republic of Congo and Uganda - met with Putin in St. Petersburg to offer a proposal to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

Economic ties

Russia's trade with Africa increased from $1 billion in 1995 to $6.7 billion in 2007. According to the most recent data from the Federal Customs Service of Russia, the trade reached $17.7 billion in 2021, up 22% from 2020. Of that, Russian exports totaled $14.7 bln. Trade with Africa made up 2.3% of Russia's total foreign trade.

Between 2001 and 2008, Russia wrote off more than $20 billion in debt owed by African countries on Soviet loans, including by Angola, Ethiopia, Algeria and Libya.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Russian government-owned and private companies started doing business in some African states. Among them were Alrosa, Lukoil, Gazprom, Renova, Rusal, Rosatom, Rosneft, Severstal and later its spin-off Nordgold. In 2006, Russia’s Vneshtorgobank opened an office in Angola called VTB Africa, becoming the first Russian financial institution to have a presence on the continent. As of today, some Russian companies have pulled out from projects in African countries. Russia is planning a new major joint project in Africa: a Russian industrial zone in Egypt, near Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea.

Military cooperation

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia is currently the largest arms supplier to Africa. During 2017-2021, its share of the continent’s arms market stood at 44%, compared with the US share of 17% and China’s share of 10%. About 60% of Russian military exports went to Algeria, with Egypt, Angola, Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia also among the largest buyers. According to the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the backlog of contracts with African countries was valued at $14 billion as of 2021, with sub-Saharan countries making up more than $3 billion of that amount. Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport has estimated contracts signed with sub-Saharan countries in 2021 alone were worth to the tune of 2.5 billion euros.

Humanitarian ties

The number of African students studying in Russia has increased from 9,000 in 2008 to 35,000 in 2023, according to an article by President Vladimir Putin. The Russian budget is paying for the education of more than 6,000 of them. They are mainly students from Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Angola, DRC and the Republic of Congo. There are Russian Centers of Science and Culture in eight African countries: Egypt, Zambia, Morocco, Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia, Ethiopia and South Africa.

According to the latest available data from Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Russia donated a total of $270 million to African countries between 2010 and 2018. During the coronavirus pandemic, Russia supplied vaccines, medications, personal protective equipment and sent medical professionals to nearly 20 African countries.

Ukraine uses port facilities for military purposes — Russia’s UN mission
The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said earlier that on the morning of July 23, the Russian military attacked objects near Odessa, where terrorist attacks were being prepared against Russia using unmanned surface vehicles
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more