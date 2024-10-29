Russian forces hit Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kupyansk — military expert

LUGANSK, October 29. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have hit Ukrainian manpower and equipment in Kupyansk of the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Russian troops have detected a concentration of Ukrainian weapons, military equipment and manpower on the territory of a private enterprise in Kupyansk. Most likely, the Ukrainian command was trying to secretly build up forces for a counterattack. Our artillery carried out a pre-emptive strike that prevented the enemy's plan from being implemented," Marochko said.

He added that the Ukrainian losses are being specified.