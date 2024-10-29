Russia will use all legal means to protect its property in Finland — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia will challenge in court the potential confiscation of its property in Finland following a lawsuit from Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Unfortunately, I have no information about this situation, but we will certainly contest it in court," Peskov stated.

"Naturally, the Russian Federation will protect its interests, particularly its property interests. We will use all legal mechanisms available to safeguard our rights," he added.

Earlier, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported that five pieces of Russian property had been seized in Finland at the request of Naftogaz of Ukraine. Among the seized assets are a residential house in central Helsinki, an office building in the Lauttasaari district, and three properties on the Aland Islands, including a coastal land plot.

The Helsingin Sanomat also reported that a Finnish court had seized a land plot belonging to the Russian Science and Culture Center in Helsinki based on Naftogaz’s claim. This seizure is connected to the company's pursuit of $5 billion from Russia, following a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration regarding compensation for assets allegedly lost in Crimea.

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that attempts to seize Russian assets and property are illegal. The Kremlin views such actions as fraudulent, undermining trust in countries deemed unfriendly.