MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Ukraine-trained snipers are arriving in Georgia to stage provocations during mass protests, a regional official familiar with the situation told TASS.

"In their attempts to knock off balance the internal political situation in Georgia following the October 26 election and set off another color revolution, Westerners stop at nothing. Ukraine-trained snipers are arriving in the republic to organize provocations during mass protests," the person said.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 54% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Four opposition parties surpassed the five-percent election threshold: the Coalition for Change (11%), the Unity — National Movement (10%), the Strong Georgia coalition (9%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (8%) to win seats in parliament. All of the opposition parties refuse to recognize the outcome of the elections. Unity - National Movement, the Coalition for Change and Strong Georgia announced that they would boycott the new parliament.