Ukraine-trained snipers arrive in Georgia to stage provocations — regional source

"Ukraine-trained snipers are arriving in the republic to organize provocations during mass protests," the person said

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Ukraine-trained snipers are arriving in Georgia to stage provocations during mass protests, a regional official familiar with the situation told TASS.

"In their attempts to knock off balance the internal political situation in Georgia following the October 26 election and set off another color revolution, Westerners stop at nothing. Ukraine-trained snipers are arriving in the republic to organize provocations during mass protests," the person said.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 54% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Four opposition parties surpassed the five-percent election threshold: the Coalition for Change (11%), the Unity — National Movement (10%), the Strong Georgia coalition (9%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (8%) to win seats in parliament. All of the opposition parties refuse to recognize the outcome of the elections. Unity - National Movement, the Coalition for Change and Strong Georgia announced that they would boycott the new parliament.

UNRWA staff involved in terrorist activities must be held accountable — Israeli PM
"UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable," Benjamin Netanyahu said
Results of election in Georgia put it further away from EU, NATO — Polish Foreign Ministry
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland expresses deep concern over the process of parliamentary elections in Georgia," the statement says
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Western mercenaries already in Ukraine, Lavrov responds to North Korea buzz
When speaking about relations between Moscow and Pyongyang, the foreign minister emphasized that Russia had repeatedly stressed that their partnership treaty was openly available, and "the full text has been published"
FSB nabs over 120 illegal gunsmiths across Russia, seizes 333 firearms
The Russian Federal Security Service has busted the activity of 59 underground arms workshops
Knesset adopts law banning UNRWA in Israel — radio
The bill followed reports about some of the agency’s employees possibly being linked with Hamas and their alleged connection to the Hamas attack on Israel last year
Trump may reimagine Minsk accords on Ukraine if re-elected US president — media
If Trump returns to the White House, "he would act with vertiginous speed to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East," the newspaper notes
Time to book capacity for 2025 gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine is up — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that "the contract ends at the end of this year, in December"
Russia to continue efforts to de-escalate tensions in Middle East — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the situation in the region remained very tense
Russian FPV drone destroys Ukrainian armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area
The destruction of the Ukrainian army’s armored personnel carrier was registered by data-recording equipment
Putin to speak at plenary session of Valdai club — Kremlin spokesman
The meeting will be held in Sochi
Kremlin says no intention to meddle in Georgia’s affairs in comment on election
"A huge number of forces from European countries, various European institutions attempted to influence the outcome of the voting," Dmitry Peskov noted
Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Units of the Russian Battlegroup North repelled seven enemy counterattacks towards the settlement of Kremyanoye, Nizhny Klin and Novoivanovka, the Defense Ministry said
Hungarian NPP to use French nuclear fuel along with Russian one from 2027
Speaking at a press conference in Budapest, Minister of State for Energy and Climate Policy, Attila Steiner, called the conclusion of this agreement "an important step in terms of security of fuel supply for the Paks NPP"
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
South African military delegation arrives in Moscow to discuss cooperation
During the meeting, the sides reached agreements on further enhancing military cooperation in various fields
Russian army has to liberate one third of Dzerzhinsk in DPR
This part has fully been blocked by our army, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin said citing President Vladimir Putin
EU foreign policy chief recognizes Ukraine conflict sidetracked
"What is happening in the Middle East indicates that we have lost our sense of humanity," Josep Borrell said
Representatives of West, East meet in Russia to discuss family values
"The discussion platform was attended by scientists, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and other faiths, Russian and foreign experts, including from European and Asian countries," the Novgorod Region government said in a statement
Media claims Russia ‘withholds’ Arctic data absurd — MFA
Maria Zakharova described NATO's interest in Russian climate data in the Arctic as "strange and unnatural"
Russian President Putin arrives in eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk
The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin will discuss in Yakutsk state support for priority investment projects and territories of advanced development in the Far East
Georgian opposition demands repeat elections — lawmaker
"Our demand is to hold new elections, but so that they are held by an international election administration," Georgy Vashadze said
Putin says Crimea is Russia’s 'holy land', center of nation’s spiritual unity
He spoke at a gala show on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. stressing that "it is a holiday for our entire vast country"
Russian Security Council secretary sets off on visit to UAE
During his two-day trip to Abu Dhabi, Sergey Shoigu is scheduled to hold meetings with top Emirati officials, the statement reads
Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army
According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons
Putin says Russia will never forget historic Crimean referendum on reunification
The Russian leader expressed his gratitude to representatives of the Crimean electoral system
Russia, France to overcome crisis, but return to old relations impossible — MFA
"A return to previous principles and models of cooperation now seems unlikely, as trust has been seriously and permanently damaged," the ministry stated
West to try to stage violent protests in Georgia a la 2013 Ukraine — Russian MP
"If Georgia’s government and its people stand firm against these provocations, there won’t be any serious consequences," Viktor Volodatsky noted
Ukraine accelerates fleeing from Selidovo to save remaining troops — security services
"They come out in groups along the roads that are subjected to shelling, losing significant numbers of people there," the source said
Four saboteurs eliminated while trying to infiltrate Bryansk Region — FSB
According to the FSB, the killed militants were presumably mercenaries
Direct flights between Russia, Pakistan on the agenda — speaker
Valentina Matviyenko is on the official visit in Pakistan, heading the delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament
Kremlin mum on Guterres' initiative on navigation in Black Sea
Dmitry Peskov confirmed media reports that the meeting between Vladimir Putin and the UN secretary-general was held behind closed doors without the usual press protocol, at Antonio Guterres' request
Another Georgian party rejects parliamentary seats
According to Georgy Vashadze, his party will ask the country’s Central Electoral Commission to annul their party list so that the party’s seats in parliament can not be taken by anyone else
Putin says West wanted to weaken Russia like Ukraine, but failed
The West "faced the firm position and determination of our multinational people," the Russian leader noted
Moldova may join SCO, BRICS after leadership change — former President Dodon
"The status of an EAEU observer we obtained during my presidency was the right step and this status should be used," Igor Dodon said, adding that Moldova should pursue a balanced foreign policy
Georgian president calls for protesting against election results in Tbilisi on Monday
Salome Zourabichvili added that this would be a peaceful protest
Russia becomes important market, foreign trade driver for China — Trade Representative
Alexey Dakhnovsky recalled that in the first 9 months of this year Russian-Chinese trade turnover increased by 2% in dollar terms and reached over $180 bln, despite problems with settlements
Freight export via largest Sino-Russian border crossing growing by a third
In both directions, 22 mln metric tons of goods were transferred by rail
Kremlin not sure whether Putin will participate in COP29
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) will take place in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 11 - 24, 2024
Chechnya’s leader to apply for Guinness World Record for number of sanctions on him
Ramzad Kadyrov pointed out that neither Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko nor Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad had as many sanctions on them to boast of
Ukrainian conflict can end in 15 days without Western support for Kiev — Borrell
In that case, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have achieved his goals, the EU top diplomat said
Russia expresses concern over rising tensions in the Red Sea — senior diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov emphasized that Moscow has repeatedly warned that the continuation of violence in the Gaza Strip and its vicinity would create additional risks of armed confrontation in the Middle East
Hamas open for deal with Israel, Politburo member says — report
It is possible if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "vows to fulfill what has already been negotiated," the statement reads
Remembering Russian architect Konstantin Melnikov on his 130th birth anniversary
August 3, 2020 is the 130th anniversary of the birth of Konstantin Melnikov, a legend of Russian architecture and one of the outstanding figures of Soviet avant-garde movement
Hezbollah fighters repel Israeli attack in south Lebanon
The shootout with Israel’s forces reportedly occurred in the Maroun El Ras district, where the Shia units fired several missiles at the enemy’s military equipment
US coalition's plane flies too close to Russian fighter jet over Mediterranean Sea
Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, also said that two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 (two times each), a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets and an MC-12W surveillance aircraft violated Syria’s airspace eleven times during the day
Saboteurs neutralized in Russia’s Bryansk Region include Americans, Poles, Canadians — MFA
"These data are preliminary and will be updated," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia welcomes Kuwait's growing interest in developing bilateral relations — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the parties paid particular attention to facilities and resources of the relations, which is handled by the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation
Russian PM Mishustin to meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart
The two premiers plan to discuss pressing issues facing cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres between Russia and Kyrgyzstan
Israel used only part of its capabilities to hit Iranian strategic systems — General Staff
Herzi Halevi added that the Israeli army is prepared for any scenarios on all fronts
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Russia launches S-400 production for India, delivery to begin by 2025
Russia and India might sign the Ka-226T contract within six months — developer
Russia doing everything to prevent major war in Middle East — senior diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov noted that Moscow remains in contact with all parties involved, urging them to avoid actions that could lead to the situation "spiraling out of control"
Iran repairs damage caused by Israeli strikes, says defense chief
According to the defense chief, Israel's recent aggressive actions caused insignificant damage
Former Ukrainian PM sees attack on Kursk Region as US test of chances of invading Russia
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that Washington was not worried about Ukrainian casualties when it sought to get a feel of how well Russia can defend its borders
RT Telegram channel now unavailable in Ukraine — media
In March 2022, RT reported that all its Telegram accounts had been blocked in countries of the European Union
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
All measures to protect leaders were taken in Kazan — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, everything was at the highest level "to ensure every aspect of security, including health"
Putin praises efforts of 155th marine brigade in liberating Kursk Region
The Russian president said that then the 810th marine brigade, as well as units of the airborne forces were involved to reinforce the result
Zelensky doesn’t rule out talks with Russia in India, but under Ukraine’s scenario
Since the beginning of Narendra Modi’s third office term, India has been maintaining contacts with both Russia and Ukraine on issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Press review: BRICS unveils partner status and Russia ratifies key pact with North Korea
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 25th
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Russian Embassy to clear up situation with property seizure in Finland
The Embassy has not received formal notices from Finnish authorities in this regard
Liberation of Tsukurino in DPR to help tighten pincers around Kurakhovo — sources
Control of this community allows Russian troops to straighten the front line in this area
Mankind needs to become multi-planet civilization for survival – Musk
Mars is one of planets to be the saving one for mankind, Musk noted
Iran downs Israeli fighters, drones while repelling its attack — legislator
"Almost all drones and fighter jets launched by the regime were destroyed before they took any action," Zohrevand, who sits on the commission on national security and foreign policy at the Iranian parliament, told Iran’s state broadcaste
Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia
The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now
Manchester United FC fires Head Coach Erik ten Hag
Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach
Russia doesn’t plan to attack Ukraine — top senator
Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko pointed out that the government of Ukraine was using these assertions to divert attention from the country’s dire economic and social situation
Multimillionaire who financed Zelensky in 2019 election dies in Odessa
In 2021, Forbes estimated Adnan Kivan's fortune at $240 million
Russian timber holding Segezha Group sells European assets
Mikhail Shamolin also said that Segezha Group's Board of Directors has yet to decide on dividend amounts for 2022
US convinces Israel to conduct only limited strike on Iran — newspaper
The diplomat noted that in return, the Israeli prime minister "got more US help on defense and the freedom to pursue Hamas and Hezbollah"
Return to fiscal rule helping to restrain inflation — Putin
"Reduction of the so-called non-oil and gas deficit and return to the fiscal rule" is provided for in the budget for the next three years, the head of state said
Press review: Russia preps for NATO aid in Ukraine and Georgia's vote may not shift policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 28th
All protesters leave square in front of parliament building in Tbilisi
Traffic along the nearby avenue has been resumed
United Kingdom introduces sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals
Restrictions anticipate the ban on entering the United Kingdom and the asset freeze if they are found
US, UK want Gaza placed under Israel’s strategic control — Lavrov
"This prescription does not envision moving towards a Palestinian state, but putting Gaza under the advantageous control of the Israeli authorities," the top Russian diplomat emphasized
Sibur confirms lifting arrest on its assets in Europe
Sibur is the largest vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company in Russia, uniting several production facilities in various Russian regions
IN BRIEF: Putin comments on situation in Ukraine, treaty with North Korea in TV interview
According to the Russian leader, it is too early to determine what Russia and Ukraine can agree on, as no detailed talks between Moscow and Kiev have yet taken place
IN BRIEF: What is known about consequences of drone attacks on Russia’s Voronezh Region
According to Governor Alexander Gusev, two people suffered injuries
Ukrainian army leaves most positions in Gornyak near Krasnoarmeysk — security forces
The enemy has left most positions in Gornyak
Several months left before liberation of Donbass region, says DPR adviser
After Russian troops liberated the settlement of Ugledar, the Ukrainian army’s defense south of Krasnoarmeisk is collapsing, Igor Kimakovsky said
Protest rally against parliamentary election results ends in Tbilisi
People are leaving the area, although some continue to congregate around the parliamentary building
Putin hopes West heard his warnings on attacks deep into Russia
The Ukrainian army cannot use high-precision weapons independently, Putin noted
Russian forces liberate Tsukurino community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made air defense radar in its area of responsibility over the past day
US, EU cannot accept that more countries pick path of sovereignty — Russian lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky believes that the Georgians voted not for a pro-Russian course, but for the interests of their own country and independence
Hungary’s Orban says he understands Putin’s arguments, rejects his actions on Ukraine
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the West must find a way of peaceful coexistence with Russia
Finland seizes land plot of Russian science, culture center on Naftogaz claim — newspaper
According to the report, this is the second seizure related to the Science and Culture Center
Mongolia to enter into free trade agreement with EAEU by year-end
Counsellor Delgertsetseg Unubilegt noted that Mongolia and Russia have "a rich history of solidarity and cooperation," though the countries "are under great influence of political and social factors"
MOEX index falls below 2,600 points, first time since September 13
The RTS index reached 847.1 points
US national working for Russia rescued from village near Ugledar — DPR HQ
According to the spokesman for the defense headquarters of the DPR, over the two years of the special military operation, he has operated in Ukraine’s territory to share reconnaissance data with Russian forces
Attempt to cross Russian border by armed group thwarted in Bryansk Region
The current situation in the area is stable and is fully controlled by the Bryansk Region’s operations headquarters
Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history
Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"
Kremlin denies allegations of Russia’s interference in Georgian election
"It has become routine for many countries to rush to blame Russia for interference on any occasion," Dmitry Peskov said
Dates of Iranian President Pezeshkian’s visit to Russia still undecided — Kremlin
Masoud Pezeshkian stated earlier he hoped to pay a visit to Russia on October 23 and sign a comprehensive strategic cooperation treaty between Russia and Iran "at the earliest opportunity" during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2024 BRICS Summit
US public debt poses one of most serious risks to world economy — Russian Finance Ministry
On July 29, the US Department of the Treasury announced that the country's national debt exceeded $35 trillion for the first time in history
Erdogan sees relations with BRICS to be in Turkey’s interest
The Turkish president also said Turkey participates in various international platforms as a NATO ally and as a country negotiating for full EU membership
West wanted Georgia to begin 3-4 day war on Russia — ruling party founder
Georgia’s authorities have repeatedly said that certain forces are seeking to drag the country into an armed confrontation with Russia, especially immediately after the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine
Russia warns Israel not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities — senior diplomat
"This would be a catastrophic development and a complete rejection of the existing postulates in the sphere of nuclear security," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Hollywood star Mickey Rourke may hold boxing bout in Russia next year
In November of 2014, Rourke defeated 29-year-old American Elliot Seymour in an exhibition boxing match in Moscow
