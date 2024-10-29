Russian troops advance over one kilometer in Orekhovo area

MELITOPOL, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have gained more than a kilometer in their advance in the Zaporozhye Region’s Orekhovo area, with the offensive being at least eight kilometers wide, Vladimir Rogov, head of the Civic Chamber Commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for the veterans told TASS.

"We have achieved success in the Orekhovo direction of the Zaporozhye front. [Our troops] were able to advance over one kilometer north and in the Rabotino area. The length of this part of the front is more than eight kilometers. We are advancing towards Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka," he said.

The official noted that Russian troops have the initiative.

"The situation is developing. The Russian Armed Forces have begun their attack on the flanks, with the support of tactical aircraft and heavy weapons. Any Ukrainian achievements of the last year’s counteroffensive are not simply lost, rather further liberation is taking place," Rogov stressed.