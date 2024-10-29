FSB posts video of saboteurs eliminated at border of Russia’s Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) posted a video showing the elimination of saboteurs who attempted to infiltrate the Bryansk Region in western Russia.

The video shows new foreign weapons: grenade launchers, machinegun belts, other Western-manufactured armament and two Canadian flags.

The FSB press office reported on Monday that Russian border guards jointly with troops and the National Guard had thwarted an attempt by a subversive/reconnaissance group to infiltrate the Bryansk Region on October 27.

Russian forces eliminated four saboteurs and delivered a missile/artillery strike at the retreating remnants of the enemy group. The four saboteurs eliminated by Russian troops were presumably citizens of third countries, as evidenced by their personal items: a Canadian flag, a prayer book in Polish and a notebook with tactical training notes in English. A tattoo of the 2nd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment from the US Army Special Operations Reconnaissance Regiment was found on the body of one of the eliminated saboteurs.