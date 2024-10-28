All protesters leave square in front of parliament building in Tbilisi

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. Opposition activists who rallied in protest against the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections in downtown Tbilisi have vacated the square in front of the parliamentary building, a TASS correspondent reported.

The rally finished several hours ago but some of its participants continued to congregate around the parliamentary building. Municipal services are clearing the area from garbage. Traffic along the nearby avenue has been resumed.

A protest rally against the outcome of the October 26 elections to Georgia’s parliament was held in Tbilisi on Monday. The rally was called by President Salome Zourabichvili, who claims that the elections were rigged. She was supported by opposition activists.

Along with Zourabichvili, former President Georgy Margelashvili and other opposition leaders addressed the rally. The organizers have promised to announce further steps.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the latest data from the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 54.08% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (10.92%), the Unity - National Movement (10.12%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.78%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (7.76%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

All the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results. Moreover, the Unity - National Movement and the Coalition for Change have promised to boycott the parliament’s work. The Strong Georgia also announced its decision to join the boycott.