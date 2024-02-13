US, UK want Gaza placed under Israel’s strategic control — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The US and the UK are of the mindset that Israel should have a level of control over the Gaza Strip, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are now hearing the prescription that the United States, first of all together with its UK partners, are putting forward," the top diplomat said at the 13th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club. "This prescription does not envision moving towards a Palestinian state, but putting Gaza under the advantageous control of the Israeli authorities," he emphasized.

Speaking about the initiatives and objectives proclaimed by the Israeli leadership to resolve the situation, the foreign minister pointed out that these objectives "are still fundamentally different from the requirements set forth in the decisions of the international community, first and foremost the UN Security Council, which are shared by virtually the entire world and which should lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state."