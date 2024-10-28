US convinces Israel to conduct only limited strike on Iran — newspaper

DUBAI, October 28. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has persuaded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out only a limited strike on Iranian territory, the UAE newspaper The National reported, citing an unnamed Western diplomat.

"Biden turned out to be not as lame as a duck. A mixture of US pressure and emergency diplomacy has avoided an Israeli attack that would have driven up oil prices," the publication quoted the diplomat as saying.

The diplomat noted that in return, the Israeli prime minister "got more US help on defense and the freedom to pursue Hamas and Hezbollah."

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they had conducted targeted strikes on military installations in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military reported that facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam were struck but claimed that Israel caused only limited damage, as the country's air defense systems successfully intercepted the primary assault. Iran's military confirmed the deaths of at least four soldiers resulting from the strikes.