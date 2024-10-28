RT Telegram channel now unavailable in Ukraine — media

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Telegram has blocked the account of the RT international news TV channel in Ukraine, the Ukrainian media outlet Strana reported.

"This channel cannot be displayed because it violated local laws," reads the message that users receive when attempting to access the RT channel.

However, witnesses from the Kiev and Kharkov regions told TASS that they are still able to access the RT Telegram channel.

In March 2022, RT reported that all its Telegram accounts had been blocked in countries of the European Union.