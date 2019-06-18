Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov has passed through the Panama Canal and entered the Caribbean Sea, the Russian Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.
"The Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov has passed through the Panama Canal and entered the Caribbean Sea. The other ships of the Northern Fleet’s naval group will pass through the Panama Canal during 24 hours," the statement says.
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations.
The Northern Fleet’s naval group departed from Severomorsk for its long-distance voyage on February 26. Apart from the Admiral Gorshkov, the naval group comprises the multifunctional logistics vessel Elbrus, the medium sea tanker Kama and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker. The naval group has covered a distance of over 26,000 nautical miles since the beginning of its voyage.