Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov has passed through the Panama Canal and entered the Caribbean Sea, the Russian Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov has passed through the Panama Canal and entered the Caribbean Sea. The other ships of the Northern Fleet’s naval group will pass through the Panama Canal during 24 hours," the statement says.