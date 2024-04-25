Mongolia to enter into free trade agreement with EAEU by year-end

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Mongolia hopes to enter into a temporary agreement on free trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the end of 2024, Counsellor at the embassy of Mongolia in Russia Delgertsetseg Unubilegt said.

"I am pleased to stress that the talks with the Eurasian [Economic - TASS] Union on concluding a temporary free trade agreement have already started. I hope that this year we will finalize the talks and enter into this agreement at the end of the year," he told a conference.

Mongolia and Russia have "a rich history of solidarity and cooperation," though the countries "are under great influence of political and social factors," the diplomat added. "The challenges we face require coordinated, well-thought-through actions for sustainable, balanced growth," he noted.