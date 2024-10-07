Ukrainian conflict can end in 15 days without Western support for Kiev — Borrell

MADRID, October 7. /TASS/. High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell believes that the conflict in Ukraine would end in 15 days without Western support for Kiev.

"Many want the war to end as soon as possible," he said in an interview with Spanish newspaper 20 Minutos. "If we stop supporting Ukraine, the war will be over in 15 days and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will achieve his goals." "But do we want that for the Ukrainians and for our own safety, for the Europeans?" Borrell added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously emphasized that supplying Ukraine with new weapons would not change the situation on the front, but wound rather lead to protracting the conflict.