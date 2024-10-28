Serbian deputy PM tells EU to consider gas prices when calling for sanctions on Russia

BELGRADE, October 28. /TASS/. EU representatives should keep in mind Serbia’s good prices for Russian natural gas when they ask Belgrade to impose sanctions on Moscow, said Aleksandar Vulin, the country’s deputy prime minister.

"Serbia is the only country in Europe that thanks to President [Aleksandar] Vucic has not imposed sanctions against Russia. Moscow appreciates this in an economic, political and historical sense," he told Radio Television of Serbia. "Serbia will have enough Russian gas, and there is no question about that. And next time someone from the EU comes to us and asks us to impose new sanctions on Russia, show them how much gas costs in Serbia and how it comes to the country without any conditions."

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Vulin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s port city of Vladivostok on September 4 and said that Moscow and Belgrade need to address the issue of the expiring gas-supply contract. Srbijagas Director Dusan Bajatovic later said that Belgrade would start substantive talks with Moscow in the first quarter of 2025 on extending the contract.