Russian regulator interested in wine supplies to Brazilian market

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) expressed its interest in supplies of Russian wine to the Brazilian market, the watchdog said.

"On October 25, Deputy Head of Rosselkhoznadzor Anton Karmazin held negotiations in Moscow with representatives of the Secretariat for protection of plants and animals of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil as part of the visit of the foreign delegation to Russia. Rosselkhoznadzor expressed interest in expanding kinds of supplied products, including wine," the regulator said.

The parties agree to consider this issue offline and prepare a protocol on interaction between authorities in this sphere. Brazil is the reliable partner of Russia in mutual supplies of grain products, the regulator added.