Manchester United FC fires Head Coach Erik ten Hag

LONDON, October 28. /TASS/. Erik ten Hag has been dismissed as the head coach of England’s Manchester United Football club, the club’s press office said in a statement on Monday.

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager," the statement reads. "Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024."

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," according to the statement.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy [from the Netherlands] will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited," the club’s press office added.

Erik ten Hag, 54, had been the head coach of Manchester United FC since 2022. In July, his contract was extended until 2026. Under ten Hag, Manchester United won the EFA Cup Final (currently referred to as Carabao Cup) and the FA (the Football Association) Cup in his first two seasons with the club.

This season Manchester United FC is in 14th place in the English premier league with 11 points after nine matches.