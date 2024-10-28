Another Georgian party rejects parliamentary seats

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. Another Georgian party, the Unity - National Movement, is refusing the seats it won at the October 26 parliamentary elections, Georgy Vashadze, a lawmaker with the political party, said.

"We are not going to be part of this parliament. Moreover, we renounce all our seats in it," he said.

A similar decision was made earlier by the Coalition for Change.

According to Vashadze, his party will ask the country’s Central Electoral Commission to annul their party list so that the party’s seats in parliament can not be taken by anyone else. Under Georgian law, when a lawmaker vacates his or her seat prematurely, it goes to the person next on the party list.

A protest rally against the outcome of the October 26 elections to Georgia’s parliament is being held in Tbilisi. The rally was called by President Salome Zourabichvili, who claims that the elections were rigged. She was supported by opposition activists.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the latest data from the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 54.08% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (10.92%), the Unity - National Movement (10.12%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.78%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (7.76%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

All the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results. Moreover, the Unity - National Movement and the Coalition for Change have promised to boycott the parliament’s work. The Strong Georgia also announced its decision to join the boycott.