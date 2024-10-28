BRICS Summit exposes futility of attempts to isolate Russia — Serbian deputy PM

BELGRADE, October 28. /TASS/. The success of the recent BRICS Summit in Kazan, which was attended by delegates from more than 40 countries, has exposed the futility of the West’s attempts to isolate Russia and intimidate China, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

"I was among friends. Serbia is a friend of BRICS. More than 40 countries attended the summit. This shows how misguided it is to try to isolate Russia or intimidate China. And how equally absurd it is to think that Serbia can be forced to choose who its friends are," Radio Television of Serbia quoted him as saying.

"BRICS is a group of free countries and peoples. This organization differs from others because it is not formed on the basis of some arbitrary boundaries, like the European Union, but on shared values. When a forum like this opens up to us, it would be highly irresponsible of us if we didn't look at all opportunities," he said, adding that BRICS has not asked Belgrade to change any of its internal policies.

"BRICS has never demanded that Serbia either recognize Kosovo or legalize same-sex marriage," he stressed.

The 16th BRICS Summit, the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. Among other key issues, the document highlighted the group’s development and its position on global problems and resolving crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East. Vulin led Serbia’s delegation at the event.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit marked the first meeting involving all these countries since expansion.