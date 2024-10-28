Russian consulate general in Poznan must complete its work by November 30 — Polish MFA

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Consulate General in Poznan must complete its work by November 30, with its diplomatic staff required to leave Poland within the same timeframe, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski told TVP Info.

"The consulate has been given a deadline of November 30 to vacate the building of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan. Russian diplomats have also been ordered to leave the country, as they are considered persons whose presence on the territory of Poland is undesirable," he said.

Wronski added that the consulate staff will depart Poland by November 30 but declined to specify the exact deadlines for each of the three diplomats involved.