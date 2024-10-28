Erdogan sees relations with BRICS to be in Turkey’s interest

ISTANBUL, October 28. /TASS/. Turkey will benefit from developing comprehensive relations with BRICS, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after chairing a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

"We are moving in the direction where Turkey has its interests, are and developing the cooperation that is demanded by Turkey's interests. Developing our country's relations with BRICS is not, and can never be, an alternative to our current relations. We believe that a comprehensive development of Turkey's relations with BRICS will be in Turkey's interests," he said in remarks broadcast by TRT Haber television.

Erdogan mentioned that he attended the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia from October 22-24 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"At the expanded meeting of leaders, we had the opportunity to explain to our vis-a-vis <...> our country's position on regional issues. On the sidelines of the summit, we also held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Russia, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Congo, and met with the heads of other states and governments. I believe that we have serious potential for cooperation with countries on the BRICS platform," he said.

Erdogan also said Turkey participates in various international platforms as a NATO ally and as a country negotiating for full EU membership.

"Turkey's national, security, economic and commercial interests are above all. This is our main priority. We are not shifting the [railroad] switch. On the contrary, we are trying to take our rightful place in the changing global system," the president went on to say.