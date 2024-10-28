Dates of Iranian President Pezeshkian’s visit to Russia still undecided — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The dates of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official visit to Russia have not yet been set, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No [dates] as of yet. We will keep you updated," Peskov told journalists.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated earlier he hoped to pay a visit to Russia on October 23 and sign a comprehensive strategic cooperation treaty between Russia and Iran "at the earliest opportunity" during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the [2024] BRICS Summit in Kazan earlier this month.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali indicated on October 4 that the treaty was fully ready for signing. Putin approved the draft treaty on September 18, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko noted that the document should be signed soon.

The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty is expected to mark a significant step forward in the development of relations between Russia and Iran, which are growing rapidly.

According to officials from both countries, the agreement will encompass all areas of bilateral cooperation and open new avenues in various fields of the Russian-Iranian partnership, including energy, transportation, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

The two countries are currently adhering to the provisions of the Treaty on the Basis of Mutual Relations and Principles of Cooperation between Iran and Russia.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which was the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan between October 22 and 24.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. On the same day, Russia assumed one-year rotating chairmanship of BRICS.