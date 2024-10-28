India-China friendly relations important for Russia — envoy

NEW DELHI, October 28. /TASS/. It is important for Russia that New Delhi and Beijing maintain stable and good relations, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said at a press conference in New Delhi on the outcomes of the BRICS Summit held in Kazan.

"We welcome and are pleased that the first meeting between the leaders of India and China in five years took place in Kazan. It has always been important for Russia that India and China maintain stable, positive relations and engage in dialogue," Alipov said.

He added that Russia has always been in favor of good and trusting relations between the two countries.

The 16th BRICS Summit, a key event during Russia's chairmanship of the association, took place in Kazan from October 22-24. On the second day, participants adopted the Kazan Declaration, which focuses on the development of BRICS, positions on global issues, and the resolution of regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first meeting since 2019 on the sidelines of the summit and discussed ways to resolve bilateral issues, including the border between the two nations.