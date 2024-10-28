Finland seizes land plot of Russian science, culture center on Naftogaz claim — newspaper

HELSINKI, October 28. /TASS/. A court in Finland seized the land plot of the Russian Science and Culture Center in Helsinki on a claim of the Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said on Monday.

"The seizure became effective on October 24, that is, last Thursday. The plot with the property of 3,326 sq m was seized. Confiscation means the property cannot be transferred, pledged or divested," the news outlet said.

According to the newspaper, this is the second seizure related to the Science and Culture Center. It was imposed for the first time in 2023 but subsequently lifted.