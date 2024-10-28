Representatives of West, East meet in Russia to discuss family values

VELIKIY NOVGOROD, October 28. /TASS/. Public figures and scientists from Brazil, China, France, Belarus and Finland gathered at an international conference in Veliky Novgorod, Russia on Monday to discuss preservation of traditional values, regional officials said.

Called the Baltic Platform, the conference was dedicated to the subject titled "Family, Children, Common Future. Traditional Values."

"The discussion platform was attended by scientists, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and other faiths, Russian and foreign experts, including from European and Asian countries," the Novgorod Region government said in a statement.

Participants could choose between the following panels: "Common World. Value Paradigm Under Pressure," "Traditional Values Are the Unchangeable in a Changing World. Family, Children, Image of the Future," "Sociocultural and Demographic Challenges of Modern Societies: New Priorities of Social Policy."

Comments from foreign specialists

According to Mirko Farina, a professor at China's Institute for Digital Economy and Artificial Systems, the need for dialogue between people and countries can save humanity from a hypothetical nuclear apocalypse or an "uprising" of artificial intelligence.

Jose Maria Vegas, director at the Theological Institute of St. John Chrysostom at the Roman Catholic Mary Queen of Apostles Seminary, said the family has always been a part of human identity. Current times, he said, are characterized by attempts to destroy the institution of the family, and thus the foundations of human socialization.

French lawyer Daniel Guyot, a former deputy prosecutor in Strasbourg, said, "What is happening now with the institution of the family is another stage of transformation of marriage, as it is being turned from a religious sacrament into a legal unit."

According to the lawyer, the notions of tolerance and empowerment are now distorted, which in some countries has already prompted a rise of intolerance and persecution of "traditionally-minded" people and attacks on the freedom of speech.

Novgorod Region Governor Andrey Nikitin said Veliky Novgorod, the host city of the conference, throughout its history was engaged in "peaceful cultural, intellectual and trade exchange with different parts of the world." According to the official, most Russians want to create traditional families. Over the past 10 years, the number of families with many children has doubled, Nikitin said.

About the Baltic Platform

Baltic Platform is an international discussion platform established in July 2023 by Russian scientists to discuss global issues that are of importance to the Baltic-Scandinavian region with all interested specialists, regardless of their state, religious and national affiliation, political and scientific views.

Priority is given to fundamental issues of humanities and social sciences. About 10 events were held under the auspices of the Baltic Platform, which were devoted to biosphere diversity conservation, environmental protection, preservation of cultural and historical heritage, and international research cooperation.