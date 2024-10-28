MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The collapse of the Ukrainian army’s defense in the south Donetsk area opens up the possibility to liberate the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in coming months, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said during a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV channel on Monday.

"I know one thing: the Donetsk People’s Republic will be liberated and I believe that several months are left before this event. I know this for sure and I see it and feel it along the frontline. Today the country is changing and this will have its effect on the line of engagement very soon," the adviser said.

After Russian troops liberated the settlement of Ugledar, the Ukrainian army’s defense south of Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk by Ukraine) is collapsing. Dry weather has facilitated the advance by Russian forces, he added.

"They [the Ukrainian army] are engaged in point defense and actually have no reserves," the adviser to the DPR head said.