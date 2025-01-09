Ukraine fires over 50 projectiles at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched 53 munitions and 32 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the city of Belgorod and eight districts of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, injuring two civilians, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor, said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Valuysky district, the villages of Borki, Kukuyevka, as well as the Leonovka farmstead were attacked by four drones, one of which was shot down. Two civilians were wounded in an FPV drone attack on a moving passenger car in the Leonovka farmstead," he wrote, adding that three cars and an outbuilding were damaged in the district.

A total of 35 projectiles and one UAV were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging two houses and a power line. Emergency services have restored the power supply in the village of Grafovka. In the Grayvoronsky district, 17 munitions and two drones were launched at four settlements.

The Belgorod district was attacked by 14 UAVs, damaging four private houses, eight cars, three outbuildings, an agricultural facility and power lines. Emergency services have restored power on one street in the settlement of Razumnoye and in two houses in the settlement of Krutoy Log. In Belgorod, falling debris from a downed drone damaged the ceiling of a flat and the roofing of an apartment building.

According to the regional head, one munition and six UAVs were launched at the Shebekinsky district, damaging two private households and an outbuilding. In the Volokonovsky district, the village of Tishanka was attacked by one drone.

An air defense system intercepted three UAVs in the skies over the Gubkinsky and Prokhorovsky districts. No injuries or damage were reported.