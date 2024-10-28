EU foreign policy chief recognizes Ukraine conflict sidetracked

MADRID, October 28. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell acknowledged that the conflict in Ukraine has now taken a secondary position.

"What is happening in the Middle East indicates that we have lost our sense of humanity," the diplomat said in an interview with Spain’s RNE radio. "We no longer talk as much about the war in Ukraine, as if it is over, but no, I assure you it is not over; it continues with the same intensity," he added.

"I don’t know how many UN resolutions Israel has systematically failed to comply with," Borrell emphasized. "When we say we demand a ceasefire, that demand implies our coercive capabilities. As long as the war continues in Gaza and Lebanon, we will live on the brink of a spark that could ignite an even larger conflict," the EU diplomatic chief concluded.