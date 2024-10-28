Saboteurs neutralized in Russia’s Bryansk Region include Americans, Poles, Canadians — MFA

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The mercenaries that Russia neutralized in its Bryansk Region include US, Polish and Canadian nationals, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"According to law enforcement agencies, the mercenaries that were neutralized in the Bryansk Region include US, Polish and Canadian nationals. These data are preliminary and will be updated," she said.

The Russian Federal Security Service earlier said four saboteurs were killed as they attempted to infiltrate the Bryansk Region on October 27. According to the special service, also known as the FSB, the saboteurs were probably foreign mercenaries.