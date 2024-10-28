Liberation of Tsukurino in DPR to help tighten pincers around Kurakhovo — sources

DONETSK, October 28. /TASS/. The liberation of Tsukurino in the Donetsk People's Republic brings closer the moment when the pincers can be tightened around Ukrainian forces in Kurakhovo, sources told TASS.

"Tsukurino is an important section of the frontline. The liberation of this community brings closer the moment when pincers around the enemy in Kurakhovo can be tightened," the sources said.

Also, control of this community allows Russian troops to straighten the front line in this area.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the village of Tsukurino in the DPR.