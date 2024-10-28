Russian sports ministry requests over $50,000 bonus for Andreeva-Shnaider Olympics silver

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Sports has proposed to pay Russian tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider a bonus of 2.5 million rubles (some $25,600) each for winning silver medals at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Russia’s official web portal of legal information reported in a statement on Monday.

The duo of Russian tennis players, who competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris under a neutral status, was defeated in the final match of the 2024 Summer Games by a pair from Italy - Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini - 6-2; 1-6; 7-10.

According to the statement, the coaching staff of Andreeva-Shneider staff should be awarded two million rubles (over $20,470) each, while the accompanying staff of the tennis players’ entourage should be paid 500,000 rubles each (some $5,120).

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games were hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed a team of 15 Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics as neutrals.

The Russian team’s lineup for the 2024 Olympics included tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Pavel Kotov, Roman Safiullin, Yekaterina Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva, Diana Shnider, Yelena Vesnina; canoeists Zakhar Petrov, Alexey Korovashkov, Olesya Romasenko; swimmer Yevgeny Somov; cyclists Tamara Dronova, Alyona Ivanchenko, Gleb Syritsa; and Anzhela Bladtseva, who competes in trampoline event.

Team USA finished the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in the top of the medal standings having packed 126 medals (40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze), leaving in 2nd place China with 91 medals (40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze) and Japan with 45 medals (20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze).