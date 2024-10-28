Direct flights between Russia, Pakistan on the agenda — speaker

ISLAMABAD, October 28. /TASS/. The issue of opening the direct air service between Russia and Pakistan "is on the agenda," Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko said when speaking in the Senate of Pakistan.

Matviyenko is on the official visit in Pakistan, heading the delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament.

"More and more Russians are taking interest in Pakistan. I would like to note that the recent cancellation of the visa charge by your country is to positively influence the tourist traffic, including from Russia," she said.

"Certainly, the issue of opening direct air flights between our countries, our cities is on the table, making it possible to attribute even greater dynamics to our tourist exchanges," Matviyenko added.