IN BRIEF: What is known about consequences of drone attacks on Russia’s Voronezh Region

VORONEZH, October 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out drone attacks on two enterprises in Russia’s central Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.

Two people suffered injuries.

TASS has gathered the main information about the incident.

Consequences of attack

- The Ukrainian armed forces attacked two enterprises in the Voronezh Region using unmanned aerial vehicles.

- Two employees suffered injuries in the Anninsky District; one of them was taken to the hospital and the other received outpatient care.

- According to the regional governor, the attack caused a fire, which was extinguished at about 2:00 a.m. The fire damaged several buildings and some equipment.

- Outside the enterprise’s premises, two garages with cars, a residential building and a power line suffered damage.

- The roof of a household building was damaged at the second enterprise, located in the Novokhopyorsky District. No fire was reported.

Defense Ministry’s report

- Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 21 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.