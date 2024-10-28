All five parties enter Uzbekistan’s parliament based on election results

TASHKENT, October 28. /TASS/. All five parties that took part in Sunday’s parliamentary election in Uzbekistan will enter parliament, Central Election Commission Chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev said at a briefing.

According to him, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party received the highest number of votes.

"As for the preliminary results on party lists, the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople - the Liberal Democratic Party won 34.75% of the vote, the Uzbekistan 'National Revival' Democratic Party garnered 18.82%, the 'Adolat' (or Justice) Social Democratic Party got 16.2%, the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan received 13.12% and the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan gained 13%," he specified.

Nizamkhodzhayev also announced majority voting results. "With the results combined, the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan won 42.7% of the vote and 64 seats in parliament," he concluded.