Ukrainian experts assess damage to Kiev Hydroelectric Power Plant as critical

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The level of damage to the Kiev Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) affected on August 26 is critical, a report on the state of Ukrainian energy system reads.

"Among the currently inactive stations are the Dnieper HPP, the Kiev HPP, critically damaged, Combined Heat and Power Plants number 5 and 6 (CHP-5 and CHP-6) actually put out of operation, the only powerful Kharkov’s CHP-5 is almost destroyed," stated the message posted on the website of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

It also notes that the import of electricity, provided from abroad to cover the deficit of the energy system, will not cover the need. "The maximum we can obtain the following way is only 1.7 GW. Negotiations on increasing the capacity to 2.2 GW are now underway, but even this will not be enough," the message reads.

On August 26, Ukraine reported massive damage to energy infrastructure facilities, including the Kiev HPP. However, the authorities did not specify the extent of the destruction. Ukraine has reintroduced daily blackout schedules, and turned to Europe to supply electricity aid to the country.