Israeli strike on refugee camp in Gaza kills 11 Palestinians — TV

DUBAI, October 28. /TASS/. At least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, there are three journalists among those killed. The attack reportedly targeted a school building accommodating displaced persons.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.