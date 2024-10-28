68th Ballon d’Or Prize awarding ceremony to take place in Paris

PARIS, October 28. /TASS/. The Ballon d’Or awarding ceremony for the best football player, according to France Football, will take place on Monday. The event will take place at the Chatelet Theater in Paris at 22:15 Moscow Time.

This is the first time that the "Golden Ball" will be awarded together with the UEFA. Between 2010 and 2015, the France Football magazine awarded the prize together with FIFA. Since 2016, there have been two awards: according to the magazine and according to FIFA. In 2023, the Ballon d’Or was awarded to Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who has eight such awards.

This is the first time since 2003 that the list of nominees includes neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo, who won this prize five times.

In 2024, the list of includes a total of 30 players. On September 24, the Marca newspaper reported that the prize will be awarded to Brazil’s Vinicius. Spanish players, who won the Euro 2024, are also among the favorites.