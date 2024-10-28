Ukraine launches some 37 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, October 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces have launched 37 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 45 munitions at the Belgorod Region over the past day, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on his Telegram channel.

"A total of 30 munitions in 4 rounds of shelling and seven UAVs were launched at the settlements of Vyazovka, Grafovka, Demidovka, Kolotilovka, Nadezhevka and Terebrino in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. A private house, a passenger car and an infrastructure facility were damaged," he wrote.

An air defense system intercepted six UAVs in the skies over Belgorod. A private house was damaged. Five munitions and five drones were launched at the Borisovsky and Valuysky districts, damaging two private houses and an outbuilding.

Three munitions were fired at the settlement of Tishanka in the Volokonovsky district, damaging three private houses and a power supply line. Emergency services have restored power supply to six settlements. Six settlements in the Grayvoronsky district were attacked by seven munitions and eight UAVs. Four houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

Five munitions and five drones were launched at the Belgorod, Starooskolsky and Yakovlevsky districts. "In the Shebekinsky district, six drones were launched at the city of Shebekino, the settlements of Maslova Pristan and Murom. Three private households and a gas pipeline were damaged," the governor added.