Iraq protests use of its airspace by Israel at United Nations

CAIRO, October 28. /TASS/. Iraq has submitted a formal protest to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council regarding Israel's use of Iraqi airspace for an airstrike on Iran.

"Iraq has officially sent a letter of protest to the Secretary-General and the Security Council of the United Nations, condemning Israel's blatant violation of Iraqi airspace for a strike on Iran on October 26," the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated in a document released via Telegram.

Additionally, the Iraqi premier has instructed the Foreign Ministry to "contact the United States regarding this violation of Iraqi sovereignty."